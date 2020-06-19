2 Monongalia County men in custody after deputies say they were involved in shooting incident in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two men are in custody after deputies said that they were involved in a shooting incident in Morgantown on Thursday.

The release stated that on June 18, at approximately 3:14 p.m., Deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Woodland Terrace for a shots fired call.

According to the release, deputies located the two suspects who were then immediately detained and handguns were found either, “on their person or in their immediate surroundings.” Detectives were then called to the scene to investigate.

Edward James Kelch

Juan Kas Trechsel-Valerio

One male was identified as 25-year-old Edward James Kelch of Morgantown and the other male was identified as 38-year-old Juan Kas Trechsel-Valerio also of Morgantown, according to the sheriff’s department.

The release explained that both Kelch and Trechsel-Valerio have been charged with Wanton Endangerment and are currently being held in North Central Regional Jail, awaiting arraignment.

The incident is believed to be the result of a disagreement between Kelch and Trechsel-Valerio but it is still being considered under investigation, according to officials.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident should contact the Detective Division at the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office by calling (304) 291 -7218.