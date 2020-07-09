2 North Marion Huskies earn honorable mention award for climate change documentary

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – Two students at North Marion High School received honorable mention on a broadcast assignment they completed this past school year.

Elias Wyckoff and Aubrey Payton were juniors last year who set off to create a documentary for the annual C-SPAN contest that makes students think uniquely on the issues around the country.

Their five minute documentary they put together, “Climate Change: A Rising Degree In Threat,” received a $150 monetary award, but the students said that it was the experience that was the most rewarding part.

“We wanted to do something very near and dear to us. Something that is going to impact our generation, and our kids, and their kids. We knew it was an issue that not a lot of people like to talk about, especially around here, but it is an issue that needs to be talked about.” “I was trying to be calm and cool, talk calmly as I can be, but nothing really prepares you for your first time interviewing somebody, especially someone who is a U.S Senator.” Elias Wyckoff

“At first we were going to do student loans, but we weren’t sure how to tackle that. Then we realized climate change is a really big issue worldwide, and we wanted to do the project on something that related to everyone.” “I learned a lot about climate change. I learned that you need to just get out there and do whatever you can. Try different things, and working with Elias was awesome, and we worked really hard and created something really great.” Aubrey Payton

The work on their documentary received a personal thank you from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin himself in a video sent to both the students.

Both Payton and Wyckoff will be senior next year, and plan on continuing to spread the word about this important issues. Wyckoff said he loved the process once it was done, when all those months of hard work paid off watching the final product.

Watch the full documentary Climate Change: A Rising Degree In Threat, by clicking here.