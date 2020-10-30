2 northbound lanes of I-79 shut down to single tractor-trailer accident

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. – Both northbound lanes of I-79 were shut down due to a vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Thursday.

According to the West Virginia 511’s Twitter page, the crash occurred at mile marker 86 just after 6 p.m.

Fire crews from Weston and Pricetown are currently working to clean a fuel spill. Drivers traveling through this area are advised to take caution and expect delays.

At this time no injuries have been reported. Stay with 12 News as more updated information becomes available.

