2 people charged after firing multiple shots at a vehicle during a chase in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after chasing down victims in their vehicle and firing at them in Clarksburg, police said.

Rebekah Nicholas

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department, on September 7, Rebekah and Jeremy Nicholas, both of Clarksburg, were following two individuals along U.S. Rt. 50 in Clarksburg whom Rebekah claims stole $200 from her.

When the victims noticed Rebekah and Jeremy behind them, they “sped up and attempted to flee,” at which point “Rebekah began to shoot” with a Ruger LCP .380 pistol, officers said.

The victims pulled off of U.S. Rt. 50 at W. Pike Street and turned toward Adamston with Rebekah and Jeremy continuing to follow them as they did so, at which point “Rebekah tossed the gun out of the window to the right along W. Pike St.,” according to the criminal complaint.

Jeremy Nicholas

Officers later discovered the firearm in a drainage ditch on W. Pike Street across the road from the Price Cutter; officers also noted that the victims’ vehicle had “two bullet holes on the rear passenger side,” “a graze near the driver side door,” as well as “a spent bullet” in the trunk, officers said.

Jeremy and Rebekah have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and three counts of wanton endangerment. They are both currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.