2 people charged after man admits to letting people do drugs around a child in his Grafton residence, deputies say

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after a man admits to letting people do drugs around a child in his residence in Grafton, deputies said.

On October 2, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department stopped a silver sedan for an expired registration while in the area of W. Main Street in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

Bobby Baker

Deputies identified the driver as Bobby Baker, 34, of Grafton, and also observed a minor in a booster seat in the back of the vehicle, deputies said, and saw indications of impairment coming from Baker.

When deputies told Baker to exit the vehicle, he told them he had done meth aprox[sic] 3 hours prior to the stop, at which point deputies had Baker perform a series of field sobriety tests, which he passed, according to the criminal complaint.

After speaking to deputies, Baker stated that he had meth in his residence, and deputies followed him to his home and were advised that there may be others present at the home. At that point, officers made contact with Kayla Wilson, 31, of Grafton, according to the complaint.

Kayla Wilson

Wilson told deputies that she put marijuana in the bathtub, which she later retrieved, and it amounted to 9 grams, as well as Wilson having a small bag of methamphetamine inside of her wallet, deputies said.

At that point, Baker showed deputies to a room where he kept a lockbox containing methamphetamine and a meth pipe. Baker then showed deputies the room where the child sleeps, but there was no mattress in the bed frame, to which Baker told deputies that the child doesn’t like to sleep in the bed, according to the complaint.

Baker then told deputies that he allows people to do drugs around the child, deputies stated.

Baker has been charged with child neglect and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Wilson has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. She is also being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.