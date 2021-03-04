2 people charged after smoking meth in a Fairmont residence with a child present

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after smoking methamphetamine in a Fairmont residence with a child present.

Jeanette Southern

On Mar. 3, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to assist CPS officers regarding a child welfare check-up at a residence on Locust Ave. in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that CPS had spoken with Jeanette Southern, 33, and Robbie Beccaloni, 30, both of Fairmont, who “both stated they smoked meth inside the house,” while a 6-year-old child was present, officers said.

Robbie Beccaloni

Both admitted “to using once or twice a day” and would even do so “while the child is present,” according to the complaint.

Officers asked Southern if there was any methamphetamine in the residence, and she “stated there was,” and then led officers to the bedroom, officers said.

Inside the bedroom, officers “observed a glass smoking device with white residue,” as well as a container with presumed methamphetamine inside; the presumed methamphetamine was “at a reachable height for the child,” according to the complaint.

Southern and Beccaloni have been charged with child neglect creating the risk of injury. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $10,012 bond.