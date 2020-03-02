2 people transported after accident with entrapment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two people have been transported to United Hospital Center and both Westbound lanes of Route 50 have been shut down after a two-vehicle accident occurred.

According to officials with Harrison County 911, first responders were alerted to reports of a vehicle accident with injury and entrapment on Route 50 near 2nd Street in Clarksburg at approximately 5:54 p.m.

James Green, Clarksburg Fire Captain, explained that the accident occurred after a ‘rear end-type of collision’. He explained that the front car of the incident drifted across the median, into the east bound lane and crashed into the embankment.

West Virginia 511 stated that both westbound lanes are shutdown due to the accident and that drivers should use caution while driving through the area.

Vehicle Crash on US-50 WB at WV 20.

2 of 2 westbound lanes are closed.

Expect delays, be prepared to stop.

Comments:

Harrison County. Near Joyce Street. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) March 2, 2020

Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison County Emergency Services and Anmoore EMS all responded to the scene.

Stay with 12 News as we will update this developing story with the latest information as it becomes available.