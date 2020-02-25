2 people transported after vehicle accident in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. – Two people were transported to United Hospital Center as a result of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 23 in Salem on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials with Harrison County 911, crews were alerted to reports of a vehicle accident with injury at approximately 3:43 p.m.

There is no word at this time on the extent of the injuries of those transported at this time or if there have been any road delays and shutdowns due to the incident. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution when travelling through the area.

The Salem Fire Department as well as Salem and Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene. The West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

