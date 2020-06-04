2 People Transported to the Hospital following Vehicle Accident

Lost Creek, W. Va-Two people was transported to the United Hospital Center following a single vehicle accident in Harrison County .

According to the Harrison County 911 officials, the first responders were alerted of the accident at 12:33 Thursday morning on I-79 at mile marker 108 in Lost Creek.

The extent of the injuries and what caused this accident are currently unknown.

The fire departments from Lost Creek, Stonewood, and Jane Lew all responded to the scene along with the Harrison County Sheriff Department and Anmoore EMS.

The Harrison County sheriff department is investigating.

