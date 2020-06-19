2 people transported to UHC after a head on collision on Meadowbrook Road

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. – Two people were transported to United Hospital Center after a head on collision occurred on Meadowbrook Road.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to reports of a vehicle accident with injury and entrapment at 7:28 p.m. on Thursday. However when responders arrived, they confirmed that there was no entrapment.

Spelter and Lumberport fire departments and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

There is no information on what caused the collision to occur or the extent of any injuries at this time.

