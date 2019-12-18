UPDATE: Road reopened after four-vehicle accident in Harrison County

UPDATE (December 17, 8:12 p.m.):

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – The road has been reopened at this time.

ORIGINAL (December 17, 7 p.m.):

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Two people have been transported to UHC and a road has been shut down after a four vehicle accident occurred on Buckhannon Pike near Nutter Fort.

According to Harrison County 911 Officials, the accident took place at the intersection of Buckhannon Pike and South Bypass Road in Nutter Fort at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Nutter Fort Fire, Anmoore EMS and Harrison Co. EMS all responded to the scene. The accident is being investigated by Nutter Fort Police Department.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident or the extent of the injuries that were reported.

