2 transported to UHC after car crashes tree and truck

MOUNT CLAIRE, W.Va. – Two people were transported after an accident occurred on Chub Run Road in Harrison County Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, first responders were alerted to a report of a two-vehicle accident at 12:46 p.m.

One car hit a tree and, in the process, hit a truck, according to deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.





The driver of the car and passenger of the truck were both transported to UHC. The driver of the truck refused transport, deputies said.

Annmore EMS, Stonewood Fire Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s department all responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on the extent of injures to those who were transported or what caused the accident.