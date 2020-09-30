2 vehicle accident shuts down both lanes of traffic on Rt. 50 in Harrison County

SALEM, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Rt. 23 and Rt. 50 E near Salem has caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to a vehicle accident at approximately 8:35 p.m.

The Salem Volunteer Fire Department, Salem EMS and The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

At this time there have been no reports of injuries and those traveling through the area are advised to proceed with caution.

