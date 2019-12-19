20 West Virginia counties receive grant of $5.4 Million to improve internet

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Certain parts of Preston County will see a significant improvement in their internet service due to a recently received grant.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) awarded $5.4 Million in grants to 20 counties in West Virginia. Preston County specifically will receive $54,595 to help expand broadband internet to 94 locations. Roberta Baylor, the county’s Executive Director of the Development Authority said it was their second time applying for the grant and that they are excited to have received it this time around because most of the county has been in need for a while.

Table displaying the amount each county will receive and other information

“We think that it’s going to provide opportunities for families so that they can access information and schoolwork and just recreational things over the internet,” Baylor said. “It will impact businesses who will be able to do more business over the internet and it affects lots of industries especially tourism where people come here from other places and are used to having that capability and we don’t have that here.”

Baylor said they have three years to use the grant money and that was feasible because they expect to begin working on the project in the spring of 2020 and finishing in the spring of 2021. The funding will go toward helping the northern parts of the county, however, Baylor said there is a plan they are working on to service the internet needs of the southern parts.

For that, she said they will need additional grant funding, which they are in search of. When the money is acquired she said they will probably focus on the Terra Alta to Aurora areas.

The grant would not have been possible she said if not for a local bank who agreed to provide the 15 percent match necessary to receive the money.

“We’re very appreciative to FCC for supplying the funds and for Clear Mountain Bank for being a partner to help us come up with the match for the grant funds,” Baylor said.