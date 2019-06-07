2019 Marion County Dancing with the Stars Couples and Choreographers Announced

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County hosted its annual Dancing with the Stars Thursday night in Fairmont with a kickoff ceremony allowing the public to meet dancers.

The event is modeled after ABC’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and brings people of all experience levels together for dancing and community service. Marion County Chamber of Commerce and the Marion County United way put the event on annually. Some dancers have no experience while others have an edge on the competition.

“We are in the seventh season and it is so exciting because over the years we have raised so much money, and the agencies all benefit from that, and the chamber is a great partner. We have great dancers, and great sponsorships. And people come out, last year we had a record-breaking crowd, we had over 600 people attend the show,” said Tina Shaw, President of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s dancing couples are:

Frank Sutton and Ashley Knight with Erin Carpenter

Alex Petry and Stephanie Pethel with Bailey Kerschner

and Stephanie with Bailey Ronnell Hunt and Andrea Salina Fleming with Robin Moore

Hunt and Andrea Salina Fleming with Robin Moore Joey Garcia and Heather Ayers with Ally Walker

Shawn Linger and Donna Tricket with Brooklyn Moran

with Brooklyn Moran Drew Cameon and Alura Holbert with Debbie Johnson

“Marion County Dancing With The Stars” is October 19, in the Feaster Center on the campus of Fairmont State University. Tickets and Sponsorships for the dancers are available on their website.