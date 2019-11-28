2019 Winter Weather Outlook

CLARKSBURG, W.VA – Winter is one of our favorite seasons here in the Mountain State. From skiing and tubing on the slopes to driving carefully through a snowstorm, the StormTracker12 weather team is here to help you be the most prepared for the snow in the upcoming season.

Winter has already come in spots throughout north central West Virginia. From the foothills of Barbour and Upshur counties to the high peaks of Snowshoe Mountain and Canaan Heights — some areas have already seen up to a foot of snow with winter not officially starting for another few weeks.

When creating a winter weather forecast, what things do we look out for?

One thing is the ENSO – or the El Nino Southern Oscillation. That is a key part of seasonal forecasting across the globe. Currently the ENSO is in a neutral phase which means that the waters off of the coast of Peru are not colder nor warmer than average.

Another thing to look out for is the tropics. When we see an average hurricane season, which was what occurred in 2019, a certain amount of heat and energy is sent to the poles. This also means that we don’t have to make up that much energy because of the tropical storm activity we saw in the Atlantic Basin.

We also look toward the North Pole in areas like Siberia, Russia, and northern Canada. As of late, the areas near the North Pole has seen above-average snowfall in the Autumn season. When areas near Siberia and the North Pole see a snowy fall, that leads to pulses of Arctic air coming to the Mountain State due to a calmer wind in the Arctic basin. This could lead to a few frigid days and the cold air needed for snow, especially in the first half of the season.

The combination of these forecasting signs look to an average snowfall for winter, but what exactly is average?

Here is a look at the average snowfall totals for our area compared to what we saw last year in north-central West Virginia’s three major climate sites – Morgantown, Clarksburg and Elkins.

During the 2018-2019 winter season, Clarksburg saw 13.9 inches of snow compared to the usual 25. Morgantown and Elkins were also well-below average. The University City only saw 16 inches of snow last winter whereas they usually see 27.6 inches of snow on average. The largest city in Randolph County normally sees 83.5 inches of snow on average but last year only saw 35.

These snowfall totals look to be greater than average for our mountain counties,why? t’s mostly due to up-slope winds!

The wind pattern looks to be coming from the northwest on average and is likely to bring more clipper systems to north-central West Virginia. This moisture comes from the northwest through the upper levels of the atmosphere. When it gets to the western side of our mountains, rising air cools and moisture is then condensed into clouds and snow before drying as it heads over to the eastern side of the mountains toward I-81.

All in all, we know a couple of things which will definitely happen this winter in West Virginia. At some point, it will snow, and it will be cold.

