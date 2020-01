CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the year 2019 coming to a close Tuesday night, we take a look back on what a great year it’s been here in North Central West Virginia, athletically.

In total, 18 different area teams won state titles, with plenty others making incredible runs that ended either in the state semi-finals or in the title game.

We saw teams continue their streaks of dominance, and other teams accomplish feats and hoist trophies that they never have before.

We recap what a great year 2019 was.