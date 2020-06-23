2020 Buckwheat Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 uncertainty

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department announced on Tuesday that the 2020 Buckwheat Festival has been cancelled due to “uncertainty and challenging guidlines” surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Buckwheat Festival was originally scheduled for September 24-27, 2020.

The release stated that several scenarios were considered such as modifications to size, events, attractions and even dates. Ultimately, the uncertainties made the risk of attempting any type of modified Festival too great, according to officials.

“Our Steering Committee, chairman, and organizers begin planning for the next year as soon as one year is over. We already have several months invested,” said David Brown, KVFD President. “We have a King and Queen, we have T-shirts and lapel pins. This was not an easy decision. A big thanks to our General Chairman, Buddy Turner, and his Assistant General Chairman, Tarrell Ries, for their work and suggestions during the KVFD Board of Directors decision-making process.” In the end the KVFD, like always, has to keep the community safe.

2020 General Chairman, Buddy Turner, stated that he hopes to see all volunteers come back strong next year because of the impact that the Buckwheat Festival provides.

“Volunteers are what makes this Festival happen. We will start planning the 2021 Preston County Buckwheat Festival in the next few months and will need volunteerism to be at an all-time high. I cannot stress how important and meaningful the Buckwheat experience is for our high school participants and encourage them to be involved. Whether in 4-H, FFA, as a member of the Court, or as a volunteer at the grounds, you will be a better person because of your experiences and lessons learned at the Festival. Tina and I look forward to working with the 79th Court during the coming months and continuing the Court’s tradition of acting as ambassadors of the Festival.”