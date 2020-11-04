2020 General Election Results: Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia General Election in Harrison County saw a 66% voter turnout in its 67 precincts.

The main race of the night was the House of Delegate’s 48th District. Republicans won all four seats, with Ben Queen leading with 16,245 votes. Laura Kimble received 14,095 votes. Danny Hamrick 14, 254 votes, and Clay Riley 13, 206 votes.

Current Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas won the open seat on Harrison County Commission after defeating incumbent Ron Watson in the primary election. Thomas received 15 715 votes, while her opponent, Republican Mickey Petitto, received 12, 131.

Incumbent Donald Trump received 67% of the vote for President, and Senator Shelley Moore Capito received 70% of the vote for U.S. Senator, adding to the Republican party’s victories.

Current Secretary of State Mac Warner got 16,318 votes than his opponent Natalie Tennant, who received 13,245.