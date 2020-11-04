2020 General Election Results: Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The coronavirus may have caused several people to vote with mail-in ballots. However, more than 14,000 people that voted in the 2020 election in Preston County voted in-person.

With a total of 20,209 voters registered, 14,637 turned their ballots in for the November 3rd election. This includes early voting and absentee ballots, giving Preston County a 72.43% voter turnout.

For County Commissioner, Republican Don Smith won the re-election with a total of 10,656 votes. His opponent, Independent Lynn Housner, fell behind with a total of 1,590 votes.

“I want to continue on working on some of the things I worked on previously, helping with road improvement, broadband improvement, and also improving tourism within the county – which really helped the business aspect within the county,” said Don Smith.

Running for Preston County Sheriff were Republican Paul Moe Pritt and Democrat Arnold D. Tichnell. Pritt won the election with a total of 10,915 votes. Tichnell earned a total of 3,013 votes.

Republican Jay Shay ran solo for Preston County’s Prosecuting Attorney. He received a total of 12,682 votes.

Within the Presidential election, Donald Trump received a total of 11,143 votes. Joe Biden received 3,147. Libertarian candidate Joe Jorgensen received 166 votes, while Howie Hawkins, MTN, received 52.

Shelley Moore Capito received 9,921 votes in Preston County for her re-election as the U.S. Senator. David Mckinley won the votes for the U.S. House of Representatives with 10,647 votes.

Preston County favored Jim Justice’s re-election with a total of 9,978, while Ben Salango received 3,227 votes.

For Secretary of State, Rep. Mac Warner won the election in Preston County with 9,476 votes. Democrat Natalie Tennant fell behind with only 4,520 votes.