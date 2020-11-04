Sponsored by Colombo Law

2020 General Election Results: Randolph County

ELKINS, W.VA. – Voter turnout was high in Randolph County for the 2020 General Election. 12,293 ballots were cast out of 19,400 registered voters. The contested local races were for County Commissioner and Sheriff.

For the race of Sheriff, Former Magistrate Rob Elbon Jr. (R) defeated former Chief Deputy Jim Webley (D) and Phil Hudok (C). Elbon picked up 52.5% of the vote, while Jim Webley picked up 43.5%.

In the race for the available County Commissioner spot, the incumbent Chris See (D) defeated Christopher Pudder (R). See narrowly defeated Pudder by a 51% – 49% margin.

2,065 absentee ballots were filled out, while 5,023 ballots were filled out during early voting combing for a whopping 57.7% of the total votes.

