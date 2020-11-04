2020 General Election Results: Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – We kept an eye on five contested races in Taylor County during the 2020 General Election.

One of the biggest races was for sheriff, with Republican incumbent Sheriff Terry Austin coming out on top by a landslide. Austin finished with 3,820 votes, and Democrat Robert Beltner finishing with 3,430.

Another race we kept an eye on was for County Commissioner with incumbent Orville Wright winning with 4,585 votes against Dave Gobel with 2,572 votes.

Taylor County Assessor Christa Kinsey explained how excited she was that the people of Taylor County trusted her to elect her for another term.

“I’m hoping they feel good that I’m back in there again, Kinsey said. “It’s good hearing peoples. I have got text messages all day saying I voted for you. I hope you get in there again. So, I’m just ready to work hard again.”

Kinsey finished the race with 5,023 votes and Gigi Collett finished the race with 2,128 votes.

Republican Timothy Brake won with 4,409 votes against Democrat Chad Proudfoot that ended with 2,658 votes.