2020 HS FB Previews: Morgantown Mohigans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown High School football program went 3-7 last season and missed the post season for the first time in recent years since 2015.

But that’s about all that needs to be said about last season because this is a whole new team and it starts with Mohigans new head man Sean Biser.

Biser isn’t worried about what went on last season at MHS, it’s a new slate for the Mohigans and they’re focused on the now.

“I really don’t know who started and who didn’t last year I mean guys will say oh he started last year, ok that really doesn’t matter. We’ve seen what they’re doing now and we have a good mix of youth and some older kids. My expectation honestly is to play this play. Play this play and don’t worry about the last play and don’t worry about the next play just play this play right now, do the best you can and the winning takes care of itself,” Biser said.

Biser brought with him an offensive formation that incorporates a lot of the strengths this Mohigan team carries including one of its most dominant ball carriers senior Deondre Crudup.

A compliment to Crudup is senior Caden Biser and the duo look to be dangerous in the backfield.

The team is excited about how it’s all coming together.

“Coach Biser holds me at a high standard so every day at practice he’s on me to come out here and work hard. As far as the touchdowns, it’s not a top thing on my mind, I just want to win,” Crudup said.

“The team is coming together really well. We come everyday to get better, to work and my teammates are just phenomenal,” Biser said.

One of the big leaders on the Mohigan defense is the quarterback transformed into a linebacker senior Cam Rice.

Rice looks to step up as a leader this season and says he and the Mohigans have bought into coach Biser’s philosophies.

“He changed the whole mentality in the field and in the weight room. You can just tell since we started practicing, lifting and everything, everybody is really locked in, everybody’s focused,” Rice said.

MHS hopes to surprise Class Triple-A this season. They have a chance to do so in game one where they face the reigning Double-A State Champs and AAA newcomers, Bridgeport, this Friday.