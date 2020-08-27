2020 HS FB Previews: Robert C. Byrd Eagles

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd football team went .500 last season which resulted in them missing the playoffs.

A few of the losses Byrd chalked up could be due largely to the injury train that hit the team throughout the season.

RCB football head coach Josh Gorrell found a silver lining from the injuries his crew dealt with.

“You know it may have been a blessing in disguise because we got so many young guys reps last year. Coming back into this year, I mean we’re way ahead of the ball game in terms of the knowledge and where we need to be and what we need to be doing,” Gorrell said.

Two key players that were in and out of injury last season are a dangerous combo on the offense and they’re back and ready to make up for lost time.

Mr. 400, first team all state running back Jeremiah King returns for his junior season and he’s ready to settle the score.

“There were definitely some games where I definitely had an injury bug where it would have been a closer game than it really was but this year I’m going to be healthy and I’m going to make up for those games,” King said.

The man getting the ball to King is Xavier Lopez. He returns for his senior season ready to make an impact.

With Lopez back under center, his arm becomes a major weapon and gives the Eagles offense a nice balance.

“Obviously we’ve got Jeremiah back there great running back, we’re going to run the ball a good amount. But I think with our receivers this year, you know we had injuries last year, didn’t have a couple guys. So with our receiving core this year we’re going to be real nice throwing the ball and running the ball it’ll compliment each other real nice,” Lopez said.

Gorrell is excited about the depth of receivers as well and said he’s got more than a few hands that are expected to make big plays.

As for the defense, Gorrell is confident in his returners.

Up front Byrd has some depth issues but as long as the injury bug stays away from the Eagles they hope to make a splash in the talented Class Double-A and look to make a run in the post season.