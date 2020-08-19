2020 HS football previews: Clay- Battelle Cee Bees

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – The Clay-Battelle football program, coming off of a 6-4 season, has high expectations for this year.

Cee Bees head coach Ryan Wilson said the goals start in game one, to beat Hannan, and they’ll continue from there.

After losing a couple big names to graduation, the Cee Bees offense will use two different arms. Both senior Cooper Watson and sophomore Carson Shriver will rotate under center.

Wilson said they both bring something to the table.

“Realize both of these, they did not start last year at quarterback or that so this is their first time. Cooper’s a senior. Just an athlete, Cooper has really grown each year, has gotten better and like I said he can make plays. He’s going to make plays as a receiver but also he’s got a great arm out there for quarterback. Carson did do some running for us last year but now he can throw the football. And so it’s just a threat with him being able to run and throw,” Wilson said.

Both players like the duel QB set up as well.

“I feel like we both do stuff very well like together and individually. I feel like I’m more of like a running quarterback and I can throw the ball some and he’s more of like an in the pocket and I’m more of a rolling out guy,” Shriver said.

“Basically just me and Carson switch off. I have my sets and it’s basically even between both of us and I like it,” Watson said.

Wilson is confident in his offense and he knows both quarterbacks have options with plenty of weapons to get to the ball to.

This far in camp, offensive weapons to watch include juniors: Noah Sollars, Brady Ammons and Daniel Gorbey, who transitioned from O-line to running back this season.

The Cee Bees defense will have an updated look from last season. Wilson said the team learned the new scheme over the three week practice period an they learned quickly.

“They pick up everything so quick. You know we don’t have to keep going over and over and over I mean we show these guys a couple times and man, they’ve got it down,” Wilson said.

The team is confident in themselves, too. With the young O and D-line gaining experience from last season, Wilson thinks his Cee Bees can turn a couple close games they dropped last season into W’s this season.