2020 Irish Spring Festival kicks off

IRELAND, W.Va.-Ireland, West Virginia has been hosting its annual Irish Spring Festival for almost 40 years.

Today marked the start of the Lewis County town’s 39th festival, with a flag raising ceremony, ‘pot o’ luck’ meal at the Ireland Community Building, and a gospel sing event at the Ireland United Methodist Church.

This provided an opportunity for the community to get together and celebrate Irish heritage through food, music and other activities.

“It’s a beautiful day here in Ireland. The weather here has been perfect, so we did get very busy for our pot o’ luck covered dish dinner. And of course with the election year, we’ve been blessed with a lot of campaigning and politicians out,” said Stephanie Singleton, president of the Shamrock Community Educational Outreach Services club.

All money raised from the festival each year goes towards the Shamrock CEOS club. Festivities will continue next weekend with a parade.