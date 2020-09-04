2020 Italian Heritage Festival to be held virtually due to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – COVID-19 has forced many fairs and festivals within the state to be canceled entirely, but this year’s West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is working to move to an online format.

Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., the festival will begin airing compilations of some of the most famous moments of celebrations from years past. The board of directors has spent plenty of time preparing for this transition and has even worked in some live performances to be aired along with the old footage.

Board Director Tyler Terango said that it is essential to keep the festival alive during these times, even if it is virtual.

“The festival has such a big impact on this area, and it’s definitely something that’s going to be missed and we kind of just wanted to remind everyone that brighter days are ahead and we’re going to get through these tough times and the festival will be back bigger, better and stronger than ever,” said Terango.

The festival will host several virtual events live via Facebook throughout the weekend.