2021 West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

PICKENS, W.Va. – Officials with the West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival took to social media on Monday to announce the cancellation of the 2021 celebration.

“Well, here we are again faced with a decision in which no matter what decision we make, many people will not agree with the decision. After guidance from WV Fairs & Festivals, guidelines from the state, being a primarily indoor festival, and the realization of limited community volunteers we deeply regret that we have decided to cancel the festival again this year,” the Facebook post stated.

The festival typically takes place on the third Saturday in March, this is because late winter is the prime time to harvest.

Officials said that crafters and vendors that sent in a deposit will receive their checks back as they were yet to be deposited.

To keep up with the latest on the festival, click here to head over to their Facebook page.