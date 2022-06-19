CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 26th Annual Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K was held on the morning of June 18.

The race started at 8:30 a.m. and was followed by the 2 Mile run at 10 a.m. and the KidsK at 10:45 a.m.

Upon arriving early, individuals and groups of people warmed-up before the race. Others were either registered or stood in front of the Clarksburg Fire Department and socialized with others. Ronald McDonald also popped in for a visit.

Before the race, Ronald McDonald spoke for the participants, and the National Anthem was sung.

Pre-registration fees to run each race were as listed below:

$20 for the 10K only

$15 for the 2 Mile race

$30 for both the 10K and 2 Mile race

$5 for the KidsK

For non-registered participants, race day fees were:

$25 for the 10K

$20 for the 2 mile race

$35 for both the 10K and 2 mile race

The KidsK stays the same, even on race day

The 10K race was a variety of bulk runners in different age groups; they sometimes have club runs and other organizations in attendance. Now, the 2 mile race was made up of mostly high school students, where the top ten male and females were awarded. As for the KidsK, it was a very short race for the youngest kids, and all participants received free t-shirts and a prize. There was also a Father’s Day sign up for fathers and their suns or daughters to run together.

Jerry Burgess, the 2 mile race director mentioned that Healthy Harrison is very involved in the race. They provided a variety of prizes for winners, some of which were Fitbits. It was said that Healthy Harrison helps out to help the race continue promoting healthier lifestyles. The money made from these races will go towards running and advertising the race for next year.

When discussing the day and the activities in store, Burgess said, “a morning like this is especially great for runners, after it’s been in the nineties for the last several days. People probably woke up and said ‘Oh my gosh, it’s cool, I’m gonna run the race.’ So here they are!”

The race was founded in 1996 by Carl and Georgia Hatfield partnered up with the president of One Valley Bank, Larry Mazza. This Greater 10K race was to promote good health and overall wellness by gathering in North Central West Virginia for a fun and innovative way of doing physical activity.

Al Cox, with the Clarksburg Lions Club, has volunteered for race every year since they started. Him and the rest of the Lions Club help serve as the monitors and help police officers with traffic control. He mentioned that this annual race is important for the community.

“This is an important part of our city each year. This 10K run. Lot of folks come out, we get recognition, not only locally, we get it statewide, nationally, internationally. This has become a very popular race, a lot of people know about it,” said Cox.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the race was held virtually, but this is their first year racing in person again. Burgess spoke once more, but this time it was about how the pandemic had impacted the race.

“Just getting this revitalized and getting people back into the swing of things, has been a challenge. But it’ll work out,” said Burgess

And so it did! The 2022 Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K race has concluded until next year. You can find the results for all the races that took place on Saturday, here.