Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire involving three houses in Taylor County on Thursday night, according to Harrison/Taylor County 911 officials.

911 dispatchers said the fire happened just before 10:45 at West Washington Street in Grafton.

Fire crews from Grafton, Flemington, Bridgeport responded to the scene alongside crews from Preston and Marion counties.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

