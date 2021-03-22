3 individuals charged after officers find drugs and paraphernalia within reach of 4 juveniles at Fairmont home

Charles King

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Three individuals have been charged after officers find drugs and paraphernalia within reach of four juveniles at a home in Fairmont.

On March 21, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence at 235 Watson Ave. Apt. 3 about a domestic violence complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Garry Phillips

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed Garry Phillips, 40; Charles King, 31; and Ashley Carder, 33, all of Fairmont, at the residence with four juveniles present, officers said.

During the investigation, officers found “multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia” … “easily within reach of” the four juveniles; the substances were multiple bags filled with methamphetamine, three pipes used to smoke methamphetamine, two marijuana pipes, and multiple burnt foils, according to the complaint.

Ashey Carder

Officers said that King and Carder “were also observably under the influence” and were “nodding off, moving irregularly and responded to questions in an erratic and incoherent manner.”

Phillips, King, and Carder have been charged with child neglect creating a risk of injury. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.