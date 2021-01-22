3 people transported to local hospitals after a head-on collision in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision in Taylor County.

According to 911 officials, the collision occurred shortly after 7:45 p.m. Friday evening. The collision happened on George Washington Highway near the split of Route 250 and Route 50.

Two individuals were transported to the Grafton City Hospital, and one person was transported to the United Hospital Center. Taylor County EMS officials transported all of the patients.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s office is investigating the scene. There is no word to the extent of any injuries or the cause of this collision at this time.

