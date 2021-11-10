304 Jeepers present check to Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s for ‘Shop with a Deputy’ program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 304 Jeepers presented a check to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday to help with the cost of ‘Shop with a Deputy’ event that serves underprivileged kids.

The money was raised through their Jeep event called ‘Back the Blue Ride’ where they ride through local town raising funds. This year’s event had over 150 Jeeps participate in raising more than $7,000 for the cause.

“We also put in our time to volunteer at the All-American Grand Bash in Morgantown. So, so that money that we raised from that event we included with the Back the Blue Ridge and put it together to donate to Shop with a Deputy,” said Matt Schoonmaker, the Treasurer if 304 Jeepers.

Schoonmaker also said it’s great to know that they are helping local kids and those less fortunate so that they can have gifts for Christmas. Members say it makes the club feel good to be able to help the ‘Shop with a Deputy’ event.

“It is always a blessing for us to get with the kids. Sometimes they get to see us in not their best moments, maybe be a car wreck, or some type of incident that we’re involved in. So, this gives them the opportunity to see us in another light,” said Coty Shingleton, President of the Harrison County Deputy Sheriffs Association.

Also, Shingleton added that without the support and donations from the community the program would not exist for them to bring some cheer to the children. He also stated that Harrison County has been a huge supporter of the program.