31st annual Blue and Gray Car and Truck Show held in Philippi

PHILIPPI W.Va – Sunday, the 31st annual Blue and Gray Car and Truck show was held in Barbour County.

Main St. in Philippi was shut down so more than 160 car enthusiasts were able to show off their cars on the Barbour County Courthouse lawn.

“All makes and models from early twenties to new, modern cars as well,” said Darin Haddix, volunteer.

Ed Canfield has been attending the show for the past 7 years.

“Well it seems like there is always something new to look at. Always a variety of some things and some really, really nice cars that show up at some of these more popular shows. There’s getting to be an awful lot of them. So trying to attend as many of them as you’d like to,” said Canfield.

Canfield shows off his 1948 Willys Jeep.

“Got a 350 Chevy engine, automatic transmission, and a ford rear end. It’s got all original wheelies front end under it. The bumpers, front and rear, and stuff, were custom made, it even has a sunroof in it,” said Canfield.

Door prizes were given out to each car that is entered.

“Everybody can get together, and everybody has the same passion and talk about cars, and it’s just a good time. It’s good to get the younger people involved and everything as well,” said Haddix.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Philippi Volunteer Fire Department.

