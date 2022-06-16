BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at the North Central West Virginia (NCWV) airport was recently equipped with a new 3D computed tomography scanner.

Other scanners usually take 2D images just like an X-ray machine. However, this new scanner captures pictures of objects in 3D to improve explosives detection. Security officers will be able to analyze the machine’s images by giving a 360-degree rotation that officers will be able to manipulate on-screen to view from all angles.

The unit works by capturing hundreds of images around the object on the conveyor belt and will convert them using an advanced algorithm into an image that TSA officers can see and identify.

New CT for explosive detection at North Central West Virginia Airport TSA (Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

The TSA has used these units for a while, but it has been trying to get them to the right size so that they can fit them into the checkpoint environment. These units can detect plastic, metal and liquid explosives.

Officials have said that this will help with the scanning of carry-on bags.

Lisa Farbstein, the Spokesperson for NCWV’s TSA, talked about how this will help in the scanning of carry-on bags.

“The idea is that the TSA officer can identify something that is in the carry-on bag by looking at this new 3D image, instead of needing to open it,” Farbstein said. “Of course, it will save time, and of course, during the pandemic, what it will also do. Is it’ll reduce touch points because fewer bags will need to be opened.”

Passengers are now permitted to leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags, with the use of this machine.

All in all, using this new checkpoint could potentially result in fewer back checks. That does not mean that further screenings will not be done. Officers will do more inspections to ensure that a threatening item is not inside the bag.

Even more recently, Farbstein confirmed that another 3D CT scanner was installed at the Huntington Tri-State Airport, which is the second machine to come to West Virginia.