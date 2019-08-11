3rd annual “Arts for Kids Day” held at Palatine Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va.-Fairmont Arts Week concluded on Sunday with Arts for Kids Day at Palatine Park.

Several local businesses set up booths, including kids yoga, food trucks and face painting.

This event was co-sponsored by MCPARC and the Fairmont State University Academy for the Arts.

It was designed to show local children all the possibilities that the area has to offer.

“It just helps our community be more active in the arts and also know what’s available to them here in Fairmont. We have a ton of options for arts-related businesses and arts-related activities for the kids to get involved. So it’s just a way for people to be able to kind of check it out and see what all is available here in Fairmont and Marion County,” said Leigh Anne Bolyer of the FSU Academy for the Arts.

This was the third annual Arts for Kids Day.