40 West Virginia organizations have asked the state legislature to prioritize public access to sessions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A group of 40 organizations from across West Virginia sent a letter Thursday morning to leaders of the state Legislature, asking the leaders to prioritize public access to the legislative process in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

The letter calls for leaders to commit to holding an Open Session. According to officials, the letter includes six recommendations to ensure members of the public have safe, virtual, and accessible options to provide meaningful input on bills before the Legislature.

“The health and safety of all people — legislators, staff members, and citizens — must come first,” the letter reads. “We appreciate the priorities and procedures already put in place by health and public safety leaders to ensure that holding the legislative session does not exacerbate the ongoing pandemic. It is equally important to prioritize efforts that allow members of the public to have meaningful input during the legislative process.”

The letter is asking that members of the public be able to request and participate in a public hearing virtually, and for the agendas of all committee meetings to be posted electronically before the meeting begins, among other things.

According to the release, the letter was delivered to Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, in addition to the Majority and Minority leaders in both chambers.

Organizations can still sign on to support the proposal here.

Individual members of the public are also invited to sign on in support.