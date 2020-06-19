46th annual Jackson’s Mill Jubilee cancelled due to safety concerns

WESTON, W.Va. – The Jackson’s Mill Jubilee Board of Directors has released a statement concerning the 46th Annual Jubilee and their decision to postpone the event until September 4-6, 2020.

The full statement is available below:

Out of concern for the safety of our crafters, musicians, and guests we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee scheduled for September 4th-6th, 2020. We look forward to seeing our Jubilee friends and family on Labor Day weekend 2021. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us through email or call Dan Vaughn at (304) 444-5602. Jackson’s Mill Jubilee Board of Directors

The annual event highlights the state’s Appalachian Heritage and typically features Indigenous and Bluegrass music concerts, a needle arts and quilt show and antique car shows. The board explained that after considered many options but had to consider the safety of the older population and the logistical challenges that the state guidance for fairs and festivals gave, the board made the decision unanimously.

“It was a difficult decision, but we are confident that we have done the right thing for everyone involved,” Jubilee President David Vaughn explained.

To keep up with the latest information involving the Jubilee, head over to its website and Facebook pages.