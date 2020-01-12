4H group reads to animals at local shelter

SALEM, W.Va.-A local 4-H group stopped by the Doddridge County Humane Society to spend some time reading to the animals.

The “Clover Buds” club used this activity as an opportunity to practice what they have been learning about together in the world.

Children read books with both cats and dogs and group leaders think it provides good interaction for everyone.

“They, in the past two meetings, have talked about community and pets, and so this is kind of a great way to tie in both ideas and they’re learning how to give back to their community while also having a really good time,” said agent-in-training Linsey Ferguson.

The Doddridge County Humane Society is open from 10 until 3 on Monday through Saturday.