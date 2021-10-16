4th annual Hops on the Mon held in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The fourth annual Hops on the Mon was held in downtown Morgantown Saturday right in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse.

Officials with the event said that a few hundred tickets were sold, and it gave those attendees a chance to sample craft beer from down the street in Morgantown, across the country, and even beers from around the world. Also, live bands were performing on stage right in the courthouse plaza.

“We have over 50 different breweries’ probably a couple hundred different beers coupled with seven local restaurants, two great local musicians. And really were inviting everybody to come downtown, celebrate high street, celebrating being together after so long,” said Grace Hutchens, Organizer of Hops on the Mon.

Also, officials added the event was about good beer, the community, and the food while also providing those in attendance with a positive experience in downtown Morgantown.