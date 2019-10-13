4th Annual Spooky Tales on the Trail takes place in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Fourth Annual Spooky Tales on the Trail was hosted Saturday night at the VA Memorial Park in Clarksburg.

The Harrison County Historical Society has teamed up with rail trail officials to share scary stories of Appalachian history.

Speakers lined up on the rail trail and told historical stories that happened in Harrison and Marion Counties.

“This event focuses on West Virginia and Appalachian folktales and ghost stories. That’s the main purpose of the event, to kind of expose our community because they are seeped into our tradition and are amazing glimpses of Appalachian culture and who we are as a people,” said Crystal Wimer, Executive Director of the Harrison County Historical Society.

The event is open to all ages and rail trail officials plan on continuing the tradition for many years to come.