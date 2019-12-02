Snowbird School Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

5 Lewis County students sent to hospital after taking prescription drugs

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. – Five Lewis County High School students were transported to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital after taking prescription drugs.

According to High School Supervisor Chris Derico, teachers began to notice unusual behavior from one student Monday afternoon. That student was then sent to the nurses office for evaluation.

Shortly after, four other students went to the office, showing similar symptoms. The five students were then transported to the hospital. All are expected to recover.

A phone call was sent out to alert all parents at 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

The prescription drugs were said to have been brought to the school by a student who gave the drugs out to other students.

There is no word yet on which drug was given to the students but a verification is in process.

Stay with 12News as we will continue to update this developing story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories