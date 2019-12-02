5 Lewis County students sent to hospital after taking prescription drugs

WESTON, W.Va. – Five Lewis County High School students were transported to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital after taking prescription drugs.

According to High School Supervisor Chris Derico, teachers began to notice unusual behavior from one student Monday afternoon. That student was then sent to the nurses office for evaluation.

Shortly after, four other students went to the office, showing similar symptoms. The five students were then transported to the hospital. All are expected to recover.

A phone call was sent out to alert all parents at 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

The prescription drugs were said to have been brought to the school by a student who gave the drugs out to other students.

There is no word yet on which drug was given to the students but a verification is in process.

