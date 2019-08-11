5th Annual Great Pepperoni Roll Cookoff held in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The fifth annual Great Pepperoni Roll Cookoff was held Sunday under the Morgantown Farmers Market Pavilion.

This was a chance for the community to try a variety of pepperoni rolls, which is a West Virginia delicacy.

Everything from stick pepperoni, sliced pepperoni, and even ground pepperoni was used in the creations.

Nine local food vendors took part in the event.

This was a fundraiser for Golden Horseshoe, the musical, a show about West Virginia history.

“It’s a pleasure to get to, every year, see this many people enjoying themselves eating all of these pepperoni rolls. It’s such a West Virginia day. We’ve been very blessed to have good weather all of the time. So we’re just happy that people are able to be here and do something enjoyable like this,” said R.J. Nestor, organizer.

Special guest judges decided who the winners were. This included Candice Nelson, author of ‘The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll’