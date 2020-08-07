6th Annual Morgantown Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials with the Morgantown Marathon announced that this year’s event, which was previously scheduled for Sunday, October 4, would be cancelled due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement stated that after consulting with various parties involved in the planning process, Morgantown Marathon confirmed that they would not be able to provide a safe race environment for attendees and volunteers.

“Over the past 5 years the Morgantown community has come together to help us put on a great event that showcases the beauty of our town and region,” said Morgantown Marathon Race Director, Jamie Summerlin. “We are sad that we are unable to host all 50 states and multiple countries again this year but we look forward to being back together in a safe and beautiful environment next fall.”

The Morgantown Marathon is switching all currently registered 2020 participants to the 2021 event, which will be scheduled at a later date. The announcement also stated that the event team will be offering a full refund to attendees who would like their funds back.

Additionally, after marathon officials released the news of cancelation, participates requested that registration to the event would be donated as opposed to being deferred or refunded, so that Operation Welcome Home (OWH) could still benefit from the fees.

“We are so fortunate to have acquired so many generous supporters of OWH and its efforts during the last six years,” said OWH CEO, Brett Simpson. “Despite this difficult time many are facing, our event attendees continue to give back to our nation’s heroes in any way they can and we could not be more grateful.”

The Morgantown Marathon created a special GoFundMe link for individuals that would like to directly support OWH. Additionally, participants do have the option to donate their marathon fees to OWH by editing their registration on this website.

For more event information and how to give back, visit the Morgantown Marathon’s website.