82-year-old Lumberport man survives COVID-19 diagnosis, returns home

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – An 82-year-old Lumberport resident, Warren Robinson was taken to United Hospital Center and diagnosed with coronavirus on March 26.

On Wednesday night, Robinson was able to return to his home with the Lumberport Police and Fire Department leading the way. His neighbors and friends were waiting at a safe distance to greet him and wish him well.

Robinson was placed on a respirator for 16 days and received treatment for the coronavirus.

“He was able to gesture to them on Easter that he wanted that out, he wanted the ventilator out, so they took it out. They took it out that day and that was our gift, Easter gift. He was okay and he’s gotten better, and better ever since,” said Julia Metz, daughter of Warren Robinson.

For more than five weeks, Robison received around the clock care from hospital staff at UHC and was able to overcome the coronavirus.

“Things happen for a reason and I think God couldn’t have picked a better person, if you understand what I am saying, to have this virus because this pulls the community together,” said Jerry Nelson, a neighbor of Warren Robinson.

“Warren is very well known. Warren was a bus driver for many years, and a bus driver is a unique person, they’re the first person to see a kid in the morning and the last one to see them in the evening,” said Nelson. “He touched a lot of people’s hearts and there is a lot of people that has followed him through this sickness and has never given up.”

Neighbors and community members placed signs of love and encouragement in his yard and porch to greet him as he was brought home. Currently, Robinson is virus free and glad to be home to rest.

Welcome home, Warren.