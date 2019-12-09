Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

84 Lumber in Fairmont closes

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — People hoping to pick up orders or purchase project supplies were surprised when they arrived at the Fairmont location of 84 Lumber Monday to find that the store had closed down.

A sign posted on the store’s front doors read that the Fairmont location would be closed indefinitely.

Sign on front doors of 84 Lumber announcing the closure.

No one from 84 Lumber’s corporate offices or store managers would give a comment on the closure, and attempts to reach other representatives from the company have not been returned.

More updates will be posted as they are received. Stay with 12 News for the latest information on this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories