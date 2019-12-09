84 Lumber in Fairmont closes

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — People hoping to pick up orders or purchase project supplies were surprised when they arrived at the Fairmont location of 84 Lumber Monday to find that the store had closed down.

A sign posted on the store’s front doors read that the Fairmont location would be closed indefinitely.

Sign on front doors of 84 Lumber announcing the closure.

No one from 84 Lumber’s corporate offices or store managers would give a comment on the closure, and attempts to reach other representatives from the company have not been returned.

