A Lewis County man was arrested after he allegedly accused his neighbors of poisoning his food and pointed a gun at them

WESTON, W.Va. – A Lewis County man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly accusing his neighbors of poisoning his food and pointing a firearm at them on Saturday.

Daniel Kennamer, 33, of Weston, was arrested for felony wanton endangerment and firearms charges on Sunday, according to Lewis County deputies.

Daniel Kennamer

According to court documents, on Saturday, December 12 at approximately 2:52 p.m. Deputies responded to an altercation that possibly involved a firearm on Forinash Road. When deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with one resident who stated that Kennamer started arguing with them, calling them by other names, making accusations, and yelling that the residents were poisoning his food.

Another resident explained that she then told Kennamer that she was going to call the police, according to court documents. Officials explained that Kennamer was said to have gone back into his apartment, came back outside still accusing one resident of poisoning his food. He then allegedly pulled out what the residents believed to be a gun, “cocked” it down by his hip, and pointed it at both residents as if he was planning on shooting them, according to deputies. Kennamer proceeded to address the resident who called the police with profanity, according to the complaint.

Court documents stated that the residents said that Kennamer had placed a firearm inside of his doorway before leaving in a red Ford pickup truck.

On the same day at approximately 5 p.m., Lewis County deputies executed a search warrant at Kennamer’s apartment and located a 9mm firearm matching the description that the residents provided, according to deputies.

Daniel Kennamer is currently being held in Central Regional Jail on a $40,012 bond.