A local restaurant raises money for Pet Helpers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A local restaurant hosted a charity event to raise money for Pet Helpers of Fairmont.

Dogtoberfest is an annual fundraiser event the Rambling Root host twice a year to raise money for Pet Helpers. Owner D.J. Cassell stated they came up with the idea from two service dogs visiting the restaurant.

“This time specifically were trying to raise money for Winifred who is a 3-year old miniature poodle who has cataracts and is completely blind,” Cassell explained. “We’re trying to raise money for her and Pet Helpers in general.”

The Rambling Root sold dog beer, hot dog, and beer. They also received kegs of cider that was donated by Swilled Dog Hard Cider.

All the proceeds from this Dogtoberfest went towards Winifred surgery expenses and Pet Helpers of Fairmont.