A Marion County man was arrested for attempted murder

FAIRMONT W.Va- A Marion county man is behind bars Monday after a shots fired complaint.

According to the Fairmont Police Department on Sunday, at approximately 8:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Walnut Avenue where they arrested 34-year-old Antonio Devon Cottingham of Fairmont.

Officers concluding that Cottingham intentionally fired several shots at two unarmed individuals, striking one individual multiple times.

Cottingham has been charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Cottingham is currently on supervised release for federal firearm violations.

