A recently re-elected state official with deep roots in Barbour County returns home to be sworn into office

PHILLIPI, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner was sworn into office at the Barbour County courthouse Friday morning after winning the election for his second term in office.

Warner explained that part of his job description is serving as the Chief Elections Officer making sure all 55 counties are prepared to run a smooth election process.

Warner described West Virginia’s election process as one of the best in the country.

“Well, obviously the election was a big deal in 2020 and remains so until we get this thing straightened out with issues over election irregularities and so forth, we’re all anxious to find out what’s going to happen this next week,” Secretary Warner explained. “But all I can say is here in West Virginia things went great. Swimmingly well, perhaps the best election in the nation. We had election night results on election night.”

Warner picked newly elected Barbour County Sheriff Brett Carpenter to perform the oath-taking ceremony and that’s because Warner’s great great great grandfather was the very first sheriff for Barbour County, Virginia.

Carpenter’s grandfather was hired to try to stop the county’s dueling problem.

“Yeah, I’d say that’s a whole different kind of issue,” explained Sheriff Brent Carpenter. “We’re dealing with methamphetamine and he was dealing with dueling so I’m not sure which one might be worst at this point in time but I would say dealing with two gentlemen that are dueling would probably be a little dangerous.”

Secretary Warner explained that even though it may be comical to think about how issues were settled back in the day, it’s important to remember how far the country has come.

“We laugh about it a little bit because of what happened with Aaron Burr and Hamilton in their duel, their famous duel but now you look at what’s happening today and you realize that maybe there was something to that and we all just need to keep that in mind,” Secretary Warner stated. “That we just need to keep that sort of violence out. We need to settle our disputes here in a courtroom just like this. This is where disputes need to be settled.”